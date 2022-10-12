fb-pixel Skip to main content

Moderna surges as Merck ramps up collaboration on cancer vaccine

By Immanual John Milton Bloomberg,Updated October 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
Moderna will receive $250 million from Merck in exchange for joint development and future commercialization of the vaccine that’s currently in mid-stage clinical trials, the companies said.Elise Amendola/Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna’s stock rose the most in two months after Merck & Co. said it would exercise an option to work in partnership with the biotech on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.

Moderna will receive $250 million from Merck in exchange for joint development and future commercialization of the vaccine that’s currently in mid-stage clinical trials, according to a statement from the companies. Moderna shares rose as much as 13 percent at the New York market open, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 3, before closing up 8.28 percent at $130.72.

Pfizer and other rivals are increasingly looking at new applications of mRNA technology after it was quickly deployed to combat the pandemic. The agreement that Merck and Moderna initially entered in 2016 involves Moderna’s mRNA-4157/V940 cancer vaccine, which is designed to stimulate an immune response to cancer based on the patient’s tumor’s DNA sequence.

Advertisement

“Continuing our strategic alliance with Merck is an important milestone as we continue to grow our mRNA platform with promising clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas,” Moderna president Stephen Hoge said in the statement.

On Wednesday, the FDA approved the use of Moderna’s Omicron-targeted COVID booster for children as young as 6.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video