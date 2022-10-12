Moderna surges as Merck ramps up collaboration on cancer vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna’s stock rose the most in two months after Merck & Co. said it would exercise an option to work in partnership with the biotech on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.

Moderna will receive $250 million from Merck in exchange for joint development and future commercialization of the vaccine that’s currently in mid-stage clinical trials, according to a statement from the companies. Moderna shares rose as much as 13 percent at the New York market open, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 3, before closing up 8.28 percent at $130.72.

Pfizer and other rivals are increasingly looking at new applications of mRNA technology after it was quickly deployed to combat the pandemic. The agreement that Merck and Moderna initially entered in 2016 involves Moderna’s mRNA-4157/V940 cancer vaccine, which is designed to stimulate an immune response to cancer based on the patient’s tumor’s DNA sequence.