Tripadvisor gets a new CFO

Tripadvisor’s new CEO Matt Goldberg now has a new finance chief. The Needham-based travel tech company said it has hired Mike Noonan as its new chief financial officer to replace Ernst Teunissenm, who is retiring. The transition will be effective on Oct. 31, though Teunissen will stay through early 2023 in an advisory capacity. Noonan joins Tripadvisor from digital health firm Noom, where he has been CFO for the past two years. Before that time, he was senior vice president of finance for Booking Holdings, a travel-tech company that includes Priceline.com and Kayak. Noonan, who currently lives in Connecticut, will primarily work out of Tripadvisor’s Needham headquarters and its New York City office. Noonan will get an annual base salary of $525,000 at Tripadvisor as well as a signing bonus of $400,000 and a onetime equity award of restricted stock and options worth as much as $2.75 million depending in part on how long he stays with the company and the performance of Tripadvisor’s stock. He’ll get another similar equity award in early 2023, at the time when Tripadvisor gives annual equity grants to its employees, and be eligible for similar equity awards in future years. Noonan will also be eligible for an annual bonus tied to his performance and the company’s, with a target of 80 percent of his base salary, or $420,000. — JON CHESTO

STARTUPS

Techstars Boston managing director leaving

Techstars Boston is looking for a new managing director. The organization, which invests in early stage tech startups, said Wednesday that Greg Raiz, who stepped into the role in June of last year, will leave at the end of the month. Techstars did not give a reason for his departure. In his time as managing director, Raiz led two startups classes and helped launch a new accelerator program for blockchain and crypto companies. The group said Raiz will “continue to support and invest in early-stage startups but is not yet ready to announce his next role.” Nancy Wolff, the general manager of Techstars, said in a statement that the organization has posted his job online and strongly encourages “candidates from under-represented groups to apply.” Techstars, founded in Boulder, Colo., expanded into Boston in 2009. — ANISSA GARDIZY

ECONOMY

Producer prices remain high

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5 percent in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4 percent in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16 percent in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the US economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Shell mining trucks to use quick-charging batteries

Energy giant Shell plans to use a battery developed by Estonia-based Skeleton Technologies that can charge in 90 seconds to electrify heavy-duty mining trucks. The oil company is the first major customer of Skeleton’s SuperBattery, which uses supercapacitors that allow for far faster charging than the lithium-ion batteries typically used in electric vehicles, the Estonian firm said in a statement Wednesday. One charge can power a truck for about 30 minutes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Government takes charge in France to ease gas station lines

French President Emmanuel Macron promised the situation in the country’s gas stations will soon be back to “normal” as the government started requisitioning some workers at ExxonMobil’s Esso gas stations amid an ongoing strike that is making life difficult for French drivers. “The question everyone is asking is: when will we return to normal? That will be within the next week,” Macron told France 2 television on Wednesday evening. The situation has been prompted by “social conflicts in two companies, Exxon and Total, which made big profits” from high oil and gas prices amid the global energy crisis that was aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, he said. Macron called on the “responsibility” of both the companies’ leadership and workers’ unions. “I’m saying it very clearly: If the social dialogue does not work in the coming hours, we will make (more) requisitions,” he warned. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EARNINGS

Snacks and soda boost PepsiCo’s bottom line

PepsiCo reported robust quarterly earnings Wednesday, and raised its forecasts for sales and profit this year, in a sign that shoppers continued to spend on soda and snacks despite rapidly rising prices squeezing household budgets. The company, which owns Doritos, Gatorade, and other brands along with its namesake soft drink, said revenue grew 9 percent in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year, and profit expanded more than 20 percent. — NEW YORK TIMES

EXECUTIVE HIRING

Study ties Black CEO appointments to stock gains

Researchers reviewing thousands of CEO appointments over the past two decades have found significant short-term upsides to the appointment of Black leaders, according to a new study. But the findings don’t signal the elimination of barriers to their ascent of the corporate ladder. Market reactions to appointments of Black CEOs are more positive than for white CEOs, according to the study published in the Strategic Management Journal. Researchers reviewing CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020 found that a median-size firm appointing a Black chief executive saw an extra short-term bump of 3.1 percent to their market capitalization three days following the announcement. Firms that appointed white CEOs saw their market capitalization decline 0.91 percent in the same window by comparison. — WASHINGTON POST

LUXURY

Vacationing Americans line up for Louis Vuitton bags

The leap in sales reported by LVMH, the owner of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, suggests that at least one segment of the economy remains immune to the crises assailing retailers — luxury goods. Gyrating markets, surging inflation, and gathering economic gloom have proven no barrier to demand among the well-heeled for handbags, watches, jewelry, and cars. That’s evident in the 22 percent jump in sales of LVMH’s fashion and leather goods last quarter. Lines have built up outside Christian Dior and Chanel boutiques in Paris, Berlin, and London, in scenes reminiscent of the pre-pandemic era when Chinese tourists took advantage of lower prices in Europe. Only now, with Chinese shoppers still largely absent due to their country’s COVID policies, it’s Americans with strong dollars and Europeans who are doing the buying. — BLOOMBERG NEWS