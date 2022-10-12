Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Storm birds blown in by the strong winds at Sandy Neck beach in Barnstable included a Sabine’s gull, 40 red-necked phalaropes, 2 Leach’s storm-petrels, and 4 species of shearwater.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A brown pelican continued to be reported along the bay side of Truro and at MacMillan Pier in Provincetown, and the Franklin’s gull continued on Morris Island in Chatham.

On more remote sections of Monomoy refuge, shorebird researchers tallied an American wigeon, 2,180 black-bellied plovers, an American golden-plover, 754 semipalmated plovers, 17 piping plovers, a Hudsonian godwit, 496 red knots, 5,872 sanderlings, 1,239 dunlin, 28 white-rumped sandpipers, 43 Western sandpipers, 26 lesser black-backed gulls, and 1,800 tree swallows.

At Race Point in Provincetown, sightings included a South polar skua, a buff-breasted sandpiper, a Hudsonian godwit, 22 white-rumped sandpipers, 5 red-necked phalaropes, 96 parasitic jaegers, a black guillemot, a common murre, a razorbill, 1,567 black-legged kittiwakes, 1,590 laughing gulls, a black tern, 3,000 common terns, a Wilson’s storm-petrel. 4 Leach’s storm-petrels, 16 Northern fulmar, 213 Cory’s shearwaters, 141 great shearwaters, 39 sooty shearwaters, 128 Manx shearwaters, 1,375 Northern gannets, 4 Northern harriers, 3 American kestrels, a merlin, 2 common ravens, 28 horned larks, 1,000 tree swallows, 63 American pipits, and a Lapland longspur.

Other sightings around the Cape included a blue-winged warbler in Falmouth, 2 Iceland gulls in Sandwich, a Brewster’s warbler in Centerville, 6 marbled godwits and 22 Western willets in South Chatham, and a veery in Eastham.