Blake Shelton announces departure from ‘The Voice’ after 23 seasons

After 23 seasons on the hit singing competition show “The Voice,” singing coach and country music star Blake Shelton is hanging up his hat — or rather, his spinning chair.

Shelton, who has been a coach on the show since its inception in 2011, announced his departure over Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” Shelton wrote.