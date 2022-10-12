Blake Shelton announces departure from ‘The Voice’ after 23 seasons

After 23 seasons on the hit singing competition show “The Voice,” singing coach and country music star Blake Shelton is hanging up his hat — or rather, his spinning chair.
Shelton, who has been a coach on the show since its inception in 2011, announced his departure over Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” Shelton wrote.
For Shelton’s final season, he will be joined by veteran coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan from One Direction. The season is slated to air sometime in spring 2023.
Advertisement
During Shelton’s 11 years on the show, he coached countless young artists, including 15 whose songs have reached #1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart, CNN reported. He also met his current wife, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, on the show back in 2014.
“This show has changed my life in every way for the better,” Shelton wrote. “It will always feel like home to me.”
Thank you, @nbcthevoice. pic.twitter.com/m1xPgH2Cxn— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 11, 2022
Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.