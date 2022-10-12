Puttshack Boston, an indoor mini golf spot, opens in the Seaport next week

The Seaport, already home to several high-end nightclubs, is about to get an indoor mini golf club as well.

Starting October 19, visitors will be able to swing through Puttshack Boston, an “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” that will open at 58 Pier 4 Boulevard, part of WS Development’s 33-acre development off of Seaport Boulevard.

The 26,000-square-foot, two-floor indoor space will feature four nine-hole mini golf courses, with gameplay enhanced by the company’s “Trackball” technology — an innovation that keeps score as you play and displays your progress on digital scoreboards. Each hole also features its own interactive game, with players able to test their beer pong skills during one hole and their trivia knowledge at another.