Recipes: Three stews to warm you as the weather gets cooler

When it comes to stews, light and bright rarely are the first characteristics that come to mind. In Brazil, however, moqueca is a fresh-tasting fish stew characterized by ample citrus; we use lime zest and juice to marinate cod cut into large chunks, which helps prevent overcooking. Korean maeuntang is another fish stew; fiery gochujang gives it a pungent, savory kick to go along with its peppery radishes and fresh scallions. And 2 tablespoons of grated fresh ginger balance the richness of a simple lentil stew, garnished with tangy yogurt and herbaceous cilantro, from the Indian Ocean island of Réunion.

Makes 4 servings

Korean maeuntang usually is made with anchovy stock, chrysanthemum greens, and a whole fish that’s been cut into pieces. And it’s typically brought to the table simmering in a wide, shallow pot. Our simplified version uses store-bought broth, baby spinach, and cod fillets, all cooked in a Dutch oven, but it still gets fiery notes and lots of umami from gochujang, a Korean fermented chili paste. Soy sauce, sesame oil, and plenty of garlic and ginger round out the flavors.

The fish should not be cut into small chunks; larger pieces help prevent overcooking. Poach the cod directly in the stew, and then break into smaller pieces as you serve it.

Serve with steamed white rice.

4 6-ounce skinless cod fillets

2 tablespoons sake

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 bunch scallions, white parts finely chopped, green parts thinly sliced on the diagonal, reserved separately

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

¼ cup gochujang

4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced

8 ounces daikon radish, peeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced ¼ inch thick

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

4 ounces baby spinach (about 4 cups lightly packed)

1½ teaspoons toasted sesame oil

In a medium bowl, combine the cod with the sake, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Turn to coat on all sides, then set aside at room temperature until ready to use.

In a large Dutch oven set over medium heat, combine the grape-seed oil, scallion whites, garlic, and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in the gochujang and remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, then stir in the mushrooms, daikon, broth, and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the radish is almost tender, about 10 minutes.

Add the fish with its marinade. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for about 5 minutes. Stir in the spinach and continue to cook until the fish is opaque throughout and flakes easily with a fork, about another 3 minutes. Stir in the sesame oil, breaking the fish into chunks as you stir. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the stew into bowls and top each serving with scallion greens.

Brazilian Fish Stew (Moqueca) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Brazilian Fish Stew (Moqueca)

Makes 4 servings

Moqueca is traditionally made with red palm oil, which lends the stew an orange-red hue; we opt for easier-to-find coconut oil, which reinforces the flavor of the coconut milk, and we give the broth some color with sweet paprika. By poaching large pieces of cod rather than bite-size chunks, it’s easier to keep the fish from overcooking; when you stir in the cilantro at the end, simply break the fish into smaller bits. Any type of boneless, skinless firm white fish works well in this recipe, but if the fillets are thin, they will cook more quickly than cod, so make sure to adjust the timing accordingly.

Take care not to marinate the cod in the lime juice for too long or the acid will degrade the texture of the fish. No more than 20 minutes or so is best.

Serve with steamed rice.

2 tablespoons coconut oil, preferably unrefined

1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 medium yellow, red, or orange bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

1 serrano chili, stemmed and sliced into thin rounds

4 medium garlic cloves, minced, divided

¾ teaspoon sweet paprika

1 14½-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 6-ounce skinless cod fillets

1 tablespoon grated lime zest, plus 2 tablespoons lime juice, plus more juice if needed

1 8-ounce bottle clam juice

1 cup coconut milk

1 14-ounce can diced hearts of palm

½ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro

In a Dutch oven, warm the coconut oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion, bell pepper, and chili, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Stir in half the garlic, and the paprika, tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the fish, lime zest, and juice, the remaining garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Turn to coat on all sides, then set aside at room temperature until ready to use.

Add the clam juice, coconut milk, and ½ cup water to the pot. Bring to a simmer, then cook for about 10 minutes. Stir in the hearts of palm and the fish with its marinade. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for about 5 minutes. Gently flip the fish and continue to cook until the fish is opaque throughout and flakes easily with a fork, about another 3 minutes.

Remove from the heat and stir in the cilantro, breaking the fish into chunks as you stir. Taste and season with salt, pepper, and lime juice.

Lentil Stew With Ginger and Turmeric Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Lentil Stew With Ginger and Turmeric

Makes 4 servings

In The Island Kitchen, author Selina Periampillai includes a recipe for a lentil dish she sampled on the French island of Réunion, which is in the Indian Ocean to the east of Madagascar. She describes the fragrant, creamy lentils, made with a local variety, as cooked in a cast-iron pot over a fire. Inspired by her recipe, this lentil stew borrows her spicing but is chunkier in texture. We also add tomatoes to brighten both the flavor and color, and we garnish with yogurt for a touch of tangy richness.

Don’t use lentils du Puy (French green lentils), as they maintain their shape and a firm, separate texture when fully cooked. Brown or regular green lentils, on the other hand, break down slightly with simmering, giving the stew a thicker, creamier consistency.

Serve with steamed rice.

1 cup brown or green lentils, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 ripe tomatoes (about 10 ounces), cored and chopped

½ cup plain whole-milk yogurt

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves, torn if large

In a large saucepan, combine the lentils, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, and 5½ cups water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the lentils break apart slightly when stirred and have absorbed most of the water, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic, then cook, stirring, until beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Add the cumin and turmeric, then cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the tomatoes, then remove the pan from the heat.

When the lentils are done, stir in the onion-tomato mixture. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and top with the yogurt and cilantro.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.