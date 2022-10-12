fb-pixel Skip to main content

18-year-old skateboarder seriously injured after getting struck by car in Middleborough

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated October 12, 2022, 1 hour ago

An 18-year-old was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Middleborough while riding a skateboard in the road, police said.

At around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the man was skateboarding on Plympton Street, against the flow of traffic, and was hit by a Honda SUV, police said. When police arrived, the man was unconscious in the middle of the road and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 36-year-old man who lives in Middleborough, was cooperative with police, officials said. The crash is still under investigation.

