2,000 watermelons spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Fall River highway

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The truck crashed just before North Main Street, at about 7:20 p.m., causing some of the watermelon cargo on board to spill over to I-79 north, State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty said in an e-mail Wednesday.

About 2,000 watermelons spilled across Interstate 79 in Fall River Tuesday night, after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the southbound side of the highway, injuring the driver, officials said.

There was also a small oil leak that was quickly contained, Captain Eric Caffrey of the Fall River Fire Department said in a phone interview. The department had to call in extra assistance to bring more absorbent material to clean up the fruity debris, he said.

Both directions of the highway were shut down for a while, Doherty said. At 8 p.m., the right lane opened for north and southbound traffic, and starting at 8:40 p.m., different lanes were intermittently closed and opened for cleanup.

A heavy-duty tow service was called to remove the tractor-trailer. A company was called to cleanup the highway, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson Kristen Pennucci wrote in an e-mail.

MassDOT brought in an environmental cleanup company due to concerns of “excessive organic material entering waterways and drainage structures,” Pennucci said.

The fire department left the scene by 10:45 p.m., Caffrey said.

“We have to keep an engine company there until the truck’s up,” he said.

The scene was completely cleared by 1:15 a.m. and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Doherty said.

