77-year-old Mass. hiker and child rescued in separate incidents in White Mountains

Emergency crews called the Army National Guard to send a helicopter to rescue Pike, who was about a quarter of a mile from the summit on the Garfield Ridge Trail.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, Mass., was hiking to the summit of Mount Garfield with his niece when he tripped and fell into a tree, officials said. He was unable to move so his niece called 911 and kept Pike comfortable until help arrived.

A 77-year-old hiker and a child on a school field trip were rescued in separate incidents in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after they were injured Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 5:40 p.m., the helicopter arrived and a medic secured Pike in a rescue basket, flying him to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment, officials said. A conservation officer hiked with Pike’s niece to the trailhead, arriving about 9:30 p.m.

Pike and his niece were “well prepared” for the hike, with gear that helped them stay warm and dry until the rescue, officials said.

Earlier in the day, at around 2:43 p.m., a child slipped on wet leaves and fell while hiking Mount Monadnock on a field trip. The child slid down a large, flat rock on the White Dot Trail.

A conservation officer and members of the Mount Monadnock Park staff helped the child down the mountain, arriving at the trailhead at 4:50 p.m., the statement said.

“They’ll be fine,” said Sergeant Kevin Bronson of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “Time was on our side because it happened pretty early in the day before sunset, and ultimately, they were able to walk out with assistance.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.