91-year-old woman stabbed in Franklin Park

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated October 12, 2022, 31 minutes ago

A 91-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston police said.

Police were called to Playstead Road, which is located near White Stadium in the park, at 8:29 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

Boston EMS took the victim to the hospital and she was reported to be in stable condition, Tavares said.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests had been made, and the investigation “is active and ongoing,” she said.

