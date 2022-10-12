91-year-old woman stabbed in Franklin Park

Police were called to Playstead Road, which is located near White Stadium in the park, at 8:29 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department.

A 91-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston police said.

Boston EMS took the victim to the hospital and she was reported to be in stable condition, Tavares said.

As of Wednesday morning no arrests had been made, and the investigation “is active and ongoing,” she said.

