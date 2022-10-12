A Boston giant, still standing.

Nobody who knows the trailblazing, combative education activist would find that surprising.

The person who stabbed and tried to assault Jean McGuire as she was walking her dog clearly got more than he bargained for: A woman identifying herself as McGuire’s sister told the Globe that McGuire, 91, and her Weimaraner fought the assailant off, injuring him and causing him to flee.

Somebody tried to cut down a giant in Franklin Park on Tuesday night.

“When I heard the suspect was injured, I thought, ‘That is perfect,’” said Byron Rushing, the former state representative from Roxbury who has known McGuire for decades. “I hope she beat the [heck] out of this guy.”

“I’m sure they had a fight,” said Alfreda Harris, who served on the Boston School Committee for 20 years. “Jean is a tough cookie.”

A lifelong community activist and the first Black woman elected to the School Committee in 1981, McGuire went on to help found, then eventually lead, Metco, the program that has bused tens of thousands of Boston students of color to largely white suburban school districts with more resources. The program has always been controversial: Its critics say Metco pulls thousands of motivated kids and their parents out of the city’s classrooms, making it harder to improve the schools for those who remain.

For 43 years as Metco’s head, McGuire fought back those critics, rarely tempering her impatience. When the civic activist Ted Landsmark suggested it might be time for Metco kids to come home to Boston, McGuire accused Landsmark, who is Black, of trying to “divide and conquer” the Black community, suggesting he first coax back all the white kids in private schools before targeting minority students who McGuire said deserve every chance they can get. She was quick to call out racism and free with withering critiques of those she saw as less devoted to the kids she was trying to help. She was a fierce defender of the program until she retired in 2016 — pushed out, she said, after refusing to go gently.

“She wasn’t playing,” Harris said. “She wanted people to understand the purpose of her being there.”

McGuire seemed to join every community cause, Rushing said, showing up at rallies for tenants’ rights, community meetings, and political events. She was indefatigable, he said, swimming every day to stay strong, and walking her dogs in Franklin Park, just as she was doing on Tuesday night.

“She stayed in great shape,” he said. “I hope that helps her.”

Miraculously, it looks like McGuire’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. But the attack has thrown those who know her off-balance, and because so many know McGuire, that means a whole community is off-kilter.

“The community is really upset,” Rushing said. “We don’t have people like her anymore.”

Harris, like McGuire, has been a community leader in Roxbury for many decades. She feels the attack on her colleague viscerally.

“I’m sure whoever attacked her didn’t ask for ID,” Harris said. “But when you hurt Jean McGuire, you hurt a lot of people in this community. It’s a damn shame people can’t do what they want to do in their community, walk their dogs, or whatever.”

That community, and much of the city, was already reeling from a daytime double shooting on Monday that left 14-year-old Boston school student Rasante Osorio dead and another juvenile injured.

“Let’s hope it’s just a run of bad luck,” Harris said. If these crimes augur a violent period for the city, she said, “I have no answers, and who does?”

When an eighth-grader and a 91-year-old woman are targets within a day of each other, people who might be inclined to tune out safety issues start to pay attention and call for action.

“This is going to jar people,” Rushing said. He expects “a big march” in Roxbury in response to the attack on McGuire — the kind of event the civil rights icon would never miss.

“Jean would be marching,” he said, “and telling us to walk faster.”

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.