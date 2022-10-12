Boston police seek two suspects in alleged robbery on Blue Hill Ave.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. at 471 Blue Hill Ave. the statement said.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are supsects in an alleged robbery that occurred Monday night in Roxbury, officials said in a statement.

Boston Police released surveillance images of two men suspected of being connected to a robbery in Roxbury Monday.

The first suspect was described at a Black man, approximately 18-25 years old with blonde-tipped hair wearing a red “C” logo hat, a black and orange hooded sweatshirt with “ANEO” on the front, black pants with a multi-color design, a distinct studded belt, and white and black sandals, the statement said.

The second suspect was described as a Black man, approximately 25-35 years old with a full beard wearing a black ball cap, purple hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants with orange and purple design and white sneakers, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Surveillance images released by the department show the men sitting in an unknown establishment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275, police said.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.