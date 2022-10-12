Boston school crossing guard charged with child rape

A school crossing guard was arrested Tuesday on child rape charges, the Boston Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

David Spiers, a civilian employee of the police department, worked in Dorchester. Spiers is facing charges of two counts of child rape, one count of assault, and one count of intent to rape a child, the police department said. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident, the department said.

Spiers has been placed on administrative leave, and the department’s Bureau of Professional Standards has also opened an investigation, the statement said.