Boy, 14, slain in Roxbury identified by Boston police

Osorio, who lived in Dorchester, was shot multiple times behind 2990 Washington St. shortly after noon on Monday. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. A second juvenile was also shot and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Boston police on Wednesday identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed in a double shooting Monday in Roxbury as Rasante Osorio.

“Counselors and support staff are on the ground providing support to students and staff as we grieve as a community,” Skipper said in a statement. “We must collectively come together as a community to end gun violence so that no parent, teacher, classmate, or anyone experiences the preventable loss of our youth.”

No arrests have been made.

“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” police said. “Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.”

Tipsters can also provide information anonymously.

“Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800- 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463),” the statement said. “The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

A neighbor on Washington Street, Mary Cribb, 68, said Tuesday that she saw Osorio lying on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, gunned down near an alley beside a playground.

“If you can pick a random neighborhood to come do something, it’s scary,” Cribb said of the middday shooting.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.