City Council considers residency requirement for new employees

Councilor Anthony Andronico introduced the proposal at the Oct. 3 council meeting, saying it was a way to make Quincy’s workforce better reflect the city’s 101,000 population, which is 40 percent non-white. He also said it was important for municipal employees to be knowledgeable about the city where they work.

The Quincy City Council voted unanimously to explore requiring new city employees to live in the city, although several councilors expressed reservations about whether the idea would work in a community with increasing housing costs and in an economy where it’s hard to fill jobs.

Councilor Brian Palmucci said he worried that adding more restrictions would make it even harder to fill jobs.

Advertisement

Councilor Anne Mahoney also questioned whether it was feasible to require new employees to live in a city where they couldn’t afford to rent or buy a home.

“If folks working for the city can’t afford to live in the city, that is a huge problem,” Councilor Nina Liang said. However, she voted to study the residency requirement as a way to formally explore the idea, and the connection to wages. “It should be a very public conversation,” she said.

The councilors said they want to know how many public employees already live in Quincy, and the reasons the others don’t.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com