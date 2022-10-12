City officials, religious leaders condemn violence following teen’s death and attack on woman

“We believe that this community is under siege and is in peril,” the Rev. Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition, told reporters from the steps leading into the park at the corner of Seaver Street and Walnut Avenue, a short walk from the area where 91-year-old Jean McGuire was attacked and stabbed multiple times around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Community leaders in Roxbury gathered near the entrance to Franklin Park on Wednesday evening, just steps from where an elderly woman was stabbed while walking her dog the night before, and called on Mayor Michelle Wu and other city officials to craft a plan to combat violence.

The attack came one day after two juveniles were shot in Roxbury, one of them fatally.

“The violence in the city of Boston, particularly within Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan, is unprecedented and disproportionate,” he continued. “And where there is a disproportionate amount of violence and crime, there should be a disproportionate amount of resources funneled into the community.”

Peterson called on Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, who took over as head of the department in August, to take action.

“In some sense, we’ve given him a honeymoon in his months and his weeks in office,” Peterson said. “We ask him to come off the honeymoon and present a plan for the community where there is real community policing, where there is real collaboration with leaders in the city of Boston with our ministers, with our young people, with our faith-based community. We need a plan, commissioner, and we need a plan now.”

McGuire, a trailblazing educational leader who cofounded the Metco program and was the first Black woman to be elected to the Boston School Committee, was recovering in a Boston hospital Wednesday night, according to her family.

The teenage boy gunned down Monday was identified Wednesday by police as 14-year-old Rasante Osorio. Osorio, who lived in Dorchester, was shot multiple times behind 2990 Washington St. shortly after noon on Monday. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. A second juvenile was also shot and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that he met with McGuire at the hospital earlier Wednesday.

“If she were here right now, she’d be the first to tell you that the life of young 14-year-old Rasante Osorio is just as important as hers, and unfortunately just two days ago he was struck by gunfire and he’s no longer with us,” Hayden said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said he will work with the Boston Police Department and Mayor Michelle Wu’s office to develop a plan to make Franklin Park and the rest of the neighborhood safe. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Peterson and Hayden were joined by Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan, former city councilor Charles Yancey, former state senator Dianne Wilkerson, Minister Randy Muhammad, and others.

The press conference was briefly paused twice as a group of people on ATVs and dirtbikes streamed past on Seaver Street. A short while later, local activist Joao DePina arrived with a megaphone and shouted over the officials who were speaking to reporters, saying they will do nothing to stop the violence.

Hayden said he will work with the Boston Police Department and Mayor Wu’s office to develop a plan in an effort to make Franklin Park and the rest of the neighborhood safe, but he also called on residents to stand together and watch out for each other.

“I know that we as leaders in this community, myself, Commissioner Cox I know shares my heart and passion for community policing, the mayor’s office and the city, we as leaders will in fact come up with a plan, we will in fact come up with a response, but a valid response must include community engagement and accountability,” Hayden said.

“We will need community accountability to really move forward into an era of peace and prosperity here in Boston,” Hayden said. “This sporadic violence and these outbursts must not continue, and we must stand together, arm and arm, with the belt of truth wrapped around us.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.