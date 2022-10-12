City shows off its readiness for biotech development

Lynn recently gave 50 representatives of biotechnology companies a tour of the city as part of its ongoing effort to market itself to the industry.
In July, Lynn was elevated to Platinum status by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, the highest designation the organization provides in a rating system of communities based on their readiness to host biotech firms.
Through its Life Sciences Developer Tour on Sept. 30, city officials brought company participants aboard trolley buses to six Lynn sites available for development. The tour was led by Mayor Jared Nicholson and James Cowdell, executive director of the Economic Development & Industrial Corporation of Lynn.
The two were joined in offering opening remarks by state Representative Dan Cahill of Lynn, MassBio CEO Joseph Boncore, and Kenn Turner, president, and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.
“We work hard every day,” said Cowdell, “to spread the word that Lynn is open for business for any company wanting to relocate or establish a presence here.”
