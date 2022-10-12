Crazy about cranberries? Two-day festival highlights the seasonal fruit

The CranFest is sponsored by the museums and Massachusetts Cranberries, a trade organization that represents about 275 cranberry growers in Massachusetts and promotes the official state fruit.

PLYMOUTH — Food afficionados and families can celebrate the cranberry at a two-day festival at Plimoth Patuxet Museums on Nov. 11 and 12.

On Nov. 11, CranFest will focus on families — with games, crafts, face painting, live music, history lessons, food trucks, and a traveling cranberry bog.

Nov. 12 will be Foodie Day and feature tastings and lectures, and will culminate in a cranberry recipe competition emceed by chef and television personality Anna Rossi and judged by local celebrity judges.

Applicants must register in advance at cranfestbestberrycompetition.eventbrite.com

First prize winner will get two tickets to Plimoth Patuxet Museums Thanksgiving dinner or harvest feast in 2023, two tickets to a bog tour in 2023, and two tickets to a tasting at Plymouth Bay Winery.

Admission is $5 a person each day; children 6 and younger are free.

