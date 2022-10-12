Fall vaccination clinics for flu, COVID-19 available to residents

People need to register in advance for the clinics. Information for each clinic is available on the town’s website at https://www.brooklinema.gov/health .

Brookline’s Department of Public Health and Human Services is offering free vaccination clinics for residents to get flu and COVID-19 shots in October and November, according to a town statement.

COVID-19 CLINICS

The COVID-19 clinics will be hosted by VaxinateRX in coordination with the town’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Residents are required to bring a copy of their insurance card and COVID-19 vaccination record. People covered by Medicare are also asked to bring their Medicare cards.

Advertisement

Brookline Town Hall will hold COVID-19 clinics on Monday, Oct. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. The town hall is located at 333 Washington St.

The Florida Ruffin Ridley School, located at 345 Harvard St., will also hold a COVID-19 clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

FLU CLINICS

Flu clinics will be hosted by the town’s health department. Flu-mist nasal spray will be available at the flu shot clinics, but there is a limited supply.

Some influenza vaccine is reserved for homebound residents age 65 and older. People are asked to contact the town’s public health nurse at 617-730-2320 if they are seeking a flu vaccine shot for such a person.

Brookline High School will hold flu vaccine clinics on Oct. 23, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the school’s Schluntz Gymnasium. The school is located at 115 Greenough St.

The high school is also scheduled to hold a flu clinic at its STEM Building on Nov. 5 from 10 am. to 1 p.m.

The Florida Ruffin Ridley School will have a flu clinic on Nov. 19 from 12 to 3 p.m.

For more information, residents may contact the Brookline Department of Public Health and Human Services at 617-730-2300.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.