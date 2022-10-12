Gov. Baker proposes pardons for four men, clearing their criminal records

The recommendations were sent to the Governor’s Council, which has the ultimate authority to approve the pardons. They mark Baker’s first pardon recommendations since he took office in 2015.

Baker pardoned the crimes of Kenneth Dunn, convicted of Larceny in 1971; Stephen Polignone, convicted of larceny and altering a motor vehicle license in 1980; Michael Picanso, convicted of trespass, larceny, and wanton destruction of property in 1986; and Steven Joanis, convicted of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon in 1990.

Governor Charlie Baker recommended pardons Wednesday that would clear the records of four men convicted of crimes between 1971 and 1990, a rarity in a state with a longstanding reluctance to grant clemency.

Advertisement

Dunn, Polignone, and Picanso applied for pardons so they could obtain firearms licenses, according to the governor’s Advisory Board of Pardons’ recommendations. Joanis requested a pardon in order to pass the Criminal Offender Record Information, or CORI, background checks required to volunteer at community and religious functions.

Polignone also stated that he wants to purchase a home in a gated community and worries his conviction might jeopardize the sale, and Picanso stated that he is concerned his conviction could undermine his ability to advance in an aerospace career, which requires security clearance.

In a statement, Baker called the ability to issue pardons “a serious responsibility” but said all four candidates demonstrated worthiness of a pardon.

The state’s guidelines for clemency classify pardons as an “extraordinary remedy” designed to remove the barriers to regular life associated with a criminal record.

“All of these individuals have shown a commitment to their communities and rehabilitation since their convictions,” Baker said. “However, the charges are related to decades-old convictions that continue to have an impact on their lives.”

Massachusetts governors are notoriously reluctant to issue clemency, a sensitive topic in state politics since convicted murderer Willie Horton raped a woman while out of prison on a weekend furlough in 1987. The case became a major issue in then-Governor Michael Dukakis’ 1988 presidential election, brought up frequently by then-Republican nominee George H.W. Bush.

Advertisement

Deval Patrick, Baker’s predecessor, issued only four pardons and one commutation over his two terms — although they were the state’s first since 2002.

In January, Baker commuted the sentences of Thomas E Koonce and William Allen, who were each convicted for murder in 1987 and 1994, respectively. But this month, after President Joe Biden announced federal pardons for those convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, Baker said he is unlikely to follow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.