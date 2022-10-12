Gubernatorial candidates Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey set to debate for first time

It may also force both candidates to specify how they’d tackle problems Massachusetts could face when the next governor takes office in January, be it transportation woes or a potential resurgence in COVID cases.

The event, which comes after questions and criticism over a light debate schedule, marks the first time voters will get a chance to see the candidates press one another on the same stage.

Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey are set to face off in a televised debate for the first time Wednesday, less than four weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

Advertisement

The one-hour debate, hosted by NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN, will be broadcast and livestreamed at 7 p.m.

How much Wednesday’s forum could shift the race is unclear. Healey, a twice-elected attorney general, has held wide leads over Diehl in public polling, and stuck to a message of holding course on what’s worked in the state. She has promised tax relief, aggressive efforts to combat climate, and an approach that could hew closely to that of Governor Charlie Baker, the moderate and popular Republican not seeking reelection.

Diehl, a Donald Trump-backed conservative who called the 2020 election “rigged,” has, too, pivoted little from his message during the GOP primary. He has made opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates a centerpiece of his campaign, and promised to give parents more “control over their kids’ education.”

Diehl suggested in a radio interview Tuesday that Wednesday’s debate itself will be tipped against him. In an appearance on “The Kuhner Report” on WRKO, host Jeff Kuhner warned Diehl that debate organizers would “try to lull you into a format that’s not combative, to try to blunt some of your punches.”

“It’s rigged, you know it’s rigged,” Kuhner, a Diehl supporter, said as part of a long, winding question. “The moderator’s going to be against you. It’s essentially two against one.”

Advertisement

In response, Diehl corrected Kuhner. “It’s not just two on one. It’s actually four on one,” he said, noting that beyond the debate’s moderator, NBC10 Boston anchor Latoyia Edwards, there are “two panelists plus my opponent.”

“So I get four people basically taking me on,” Diehl said. “I know exactly what I’m walking into.”

There are, in fact, three panelists for the debate: NBC10 Boston reporter Alison King, NBC10 Boston anchor Cory Smith, and Telemundo Boston anchor Grace Gómez.

A spokeswoman for NBC10 did not respond when asked about Diehl’s comment.

Diehl, in the same interview, also previewed a likely line of attack on Healey’s record opposing the construction of new gas pipelines.

Both Diehl and the state Republican Party have seized on comments Healey made at an April forum, at which she boasted of blocking plans for two major gas pipeline projects in Massachusetts, one from Kinder Morgan Inc. and another known as Access Northeast pushed by Eversource and National Grid, the two biggest utilities in the state.

“Remember, I stopped two gas pipelines from coming into this state,” Healey said alongside her then-primary opponent, state Senator Chang-Díaz.

Republicans have littered the comment in recent ads in attempt to tie Healey’s opposition to new pipelines to the expected rise in home heating costs this winter — a dynamic that owes to several factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

“This winter, she’ll put us all out in the cold,” Diehl charges in one attack ad.

Healey’s campaign rejected the criticisms as “desperate, false attacks from the Donald Trump playbook.”

“As Governor, she will urgently work to reduce energy costs and pass tax cuts to get money back in people’s pockets as soon as possible,” Karissa Hand, a Healey spokeswoman, said in a statement.

But while Healey publicly opposed the pipelines, her office did not unilaterally block the projects, nor did it file its own lawsuit challenging how they would be financed.

Kinder Morgan said it shelved its $3.3 billion project in 2016 after failing to sign up enough utility customers, and Access Northeast stalled a year later after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court struck down a plan put forward by the Baker administration to have electricity ratepayers pick up the tab for the pipeline expansion.

Healey supporters contend she nevertheless was hugely influential. Her office commissioned a 2015 report that showed increased natural gas capacity isn’t needed to guarantee a reliable electricity supply. It also filed a friend-of-the-court brief as part of the Conservation Law Foundation’s successful bid to block the proposed surcharge to pay for the Access Northeast pipeline expansion.

By doing so, Healey publicly opposed the Baker administration, which her office typically represents in court.

“The attorney general can fairly take credit for helping stop those pipelines,” said Bradley Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation. “The only way those pipelines could have been built was by building those on the backs of families and businesses paying their electric bills.”

Advertisement

Healey, for her part, has knocked Diehl on his opposition to abortion rights — Diehl calls himself “pro-life” — and warns he would usher “Trumpism” into Massachusetts, where the former president remains deeply unpopular.

As Election Day draws nearer, voters are already requesting mail ballots, which they will soon be receiving in their mailboxes. According to the Secretary of State, 986,232 voters had requested mail ballots as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, both candidates have been quietly campaigning without much friction between them. On Columbus Day, the federal holiday where events are typically well-attended at least by politicians, neither Diehl nor Healey had public events on their schedule.

Diehl last month held a news conference on addressing affordability, has stuck to a regular diet of fundraisers, and turned to conservative media to communicate his campaign’s support for parental choice in schools and disdain for vaccine mandates. He’s also spent time with a GOP-backed effort to repeal a law that allows for drivers licenses for unauthorized residents, and attended local Republican party events and fundraisers.

Healey has stuck to occasional retail campaign events, including visiting businesses in Chelsea or a nursing program at UMass Boston — events signaling where her priorities lie, even if she’s been short on details in how she’d affect change.

All of that means the debate Wednesday is likely to be the highest-profile event of the race so far. A second debate is scheduled for October 20.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.