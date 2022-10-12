Here’s how Boston Common could look in 10 years

The sprawling plan, produced by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Friends of the Public Garden, includes a new athletics field layout that, for the first time, would include both soccer and basketball.
Adjacent to a combination baseball-soccer field, it would include a 15,000 square foot enclosed space for dogs to run around, an addition that would also be a first for the park.
The plan also calls for a new splash pad at Frog Pond, along with an expanded two-story pavilion with outdoor dining (and the possibility of beer and wine for the adults).
An expanded Tadpole Playground would include separate stroller parking, an overlook deck, and separate play areas for older and younger children.
The plan calls for adding a wheelchair-accessible ramp to the Parkman Bandstand, as well as new tree plantings near the historic landmark and throughout the park.
Plans to expand the Visitor Information Center would also include a new shaded plaza.
Accessibility improvement outlined in the plan include a ramp leading from Beacon Street to the park near the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment Memorial.
The announcement comes as the park prepares for the installation of “The Embrace,” a monument to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Once installed, the statue and a memorial plaza will sit between the Parkman Bandstand and Visitor Information Center.