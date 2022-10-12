Here’s how Boston Common could look in 10 years

Here’s a look at some of the ways the roughly 50-acre space could be transformed, a process that could be rolled out over the next decade.

Some big changes are coming to the nation’s oldest park, according to the new Boston Common Master Plan unveiled Wednesday.

A map of the changes proposed in the Boston Common Master Plan. provided

The sprawling plan, produced by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the nonprofit Friends of the Public Garden, includes a new athletics field layout that, for the first time, would include both soccer and basketball.

Adjacent to a combination baseball-soccer field, it would include a 15,000 square foot enclosed space for dogs to run around, an addition that would also be a first for the park.

A proposed multi-use sports complex would include a new soccer field and relocated tennis courts, along with a pair of basketball courts. Provided

The plan also calls for a new splash pad at Frog Pond, along with an expanded two-story pavilion with outdoor dining (and the possibility of beer and wine for the adults).

A rendering of what Boston Common could look like after renovations, showing children playing at the splash pad. The Boston Common Master Plan is a comprehensive vision for the future of the “People’s Park.” City of Boston

An expanded Tadpole Playground would include separate stroller parking, an overlook deck, and separate play areas for older and younger children.

The plan calls for adding a wheelchair-accessible ramp to the Parkman Bandstand, as well as new tree plantings near the historic landmark and throughout the park.

An ADA ramp will be added to the bandstand at the Boston Common, shown in this rendering. The Boston Common Master Plan is a comprehensive vision for the future of the “People’s Park.” City of Boston

Plans to expand the Visitor Information Center would also include a new shaded plaza.

A rendering of what Boston Common will look like after proposed renovations. The Boston Common Master Plan is a comprehensive vision for the future of the “People’s Park.” City of Boston

Accessibility improvement outlined in the plan include a ramp leading from Beacon Street to the park near the Robert Gould Shaw and the 54th Regiment Memorial.

The announcement comes as the park prepares for the installation of “The Embrace,” a monument to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Once installed, the statue and a memorial plaza will sit between the Parkman Bandstand and Visitor Information Center.

The newly unveiled Boston Common Master Plan shows the layout of the the new Martin Luther King Jr. monument and the way in which pathways will be added to connect to its memorial plaza. City of Boston

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.