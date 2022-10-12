Jurors to decide outcome from crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston

Jurors must decide if Casey, 67, was at fault when she was waved into a busy intersection on July 25, 2018 and collided with a van that lost control and jumped the curb.

Deliberations began Tuesday afternoon, after jurors visited the scene of the fatal collision, and heard final testimony and closing arguments in the case of Charlene Casey, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Jurors returned to Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday for their first full day of deliberations in a vehicular homicide case involving a crash that killed a South Boston toddler four years ago.

The van crashed into 2-year-old Colin McGrath, who was in his stroller being pushed by his nanny. The nanny and Colin’s 4-year-old sister were injured but survived.

Casey’s lawyer, Steven Boozang, told jurors that the crash was a “tragic, freak” accident that happened after Casey came to a full stop in her Toyota Prius at East Sixth Street, looked both ways, and was waved onto L Street by another motorist.

“She did everything that she was supposed to do,” Boozang said in his closing argument. “Just because there is an accident doesn’t mean there’s evidence of negligence.”

Boozang said the Chevrolet Centurion van, driven by a contractor in a rush to get home and distracted by a pipe full of marijuana, came speeding out of nowhere.

“He doesn’t see her because he isn’t paying attention,” Boozang said.

Prosecutors argued, however, that the case was not based on the decision-making of other motorists, but rather it centered on Casey’s negligence.

“But for Charlene Casey’s negligence, Colin McGrath would be alive,” Suffolk Assistant District Attorney David McGowan said in his closing argument. “She saw that wave, and she hit the gas, and disaster followed.”

McGowan added, “There is no excuse for Charlene Casey not to see that van, there’s none.”

The motorist who waved Casey into the intersection was among the final witnesses to testify Tuesday.

“I knew that if I didn’t let her cross, she wouldn’t be able to get out for awhile,” Kevin Bui testified.

Bui said he and Casey made eye contact while she was at the stop sign.

“She nudged out after I waved her out,” Bui said. “My view was clear.”

That’s when, Bui said, he heard the loud sound of a revving engine, “like someone was stepping on the gas. I didn’t see the vehicle but I heard it,” he said.

If convicted, Casey faces up to two and a half years in a house of correction.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.