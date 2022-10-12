Kraft family donates $50 million to MGH to further health equity

Robert K. Kraft and the Kraft Family Foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital to address health care disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status.
The gift, which the hospital said is the largest one it has received that supports community health and health equity initiatives, will support a permanent Robert K. Kraft Endowed Chair in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to be held by the medical director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Center at MGH. Research into this genetic blood disorder, which primarily affects Black Americans, has historically been underfunded.
Additionally, the gift will support expansion efforts at the Mass. General Blood Donor Center, which will be renamed for the Kraft family. The center, one of the largest in the country, provides approximately 30 percent of the blood transfused for patients across Mass General Brigham hospitals. According to a release, the goal is to become the primary source of blood for patients treated at MGH and to create a diverse donor population to support the care of patients with sickle cell and other blood disorders that primarily affect minority populations.
The donation will also further endow the Kraft Center for Community Health, which was established in 2011 to improve health outcomes for disadvantaged populations in Massachusetts and nationally.
In 2018, the Kraft Center funded the Community Care in Reach program, which is a mobile unit that provides clinical care and harm reduction services to those affected by the opioid epidemic.
To date, the family has gifted more than $75 million to support health equity and community health initiatives at MGH.
The donation furthers the ties between the family behind the New England Patriots and the hospital. Kraft’s son, Jonathan Kraft, is chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees as well as a member of the board of directors for the hospital’s parent corporation, Mass General Brigham. Robert Kraft also is honorary co-chair of the Campaign for Mass General, which is seeking to raise $3 billion to support numerous initiatives of the hospital. Jonathan Kraft and his wife Patti also co-chair the campaign.
Since the public launch of the campaign in October 2021, it has raised $2.5 million.
Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.