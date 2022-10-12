Lowell man arrested after crashing truck during a police pursuit

A Lowell man was arrested on Wednesday after a police pursuit that started in Chelmsford and ended when he crashed his pickup truck in Billerica, officials said.

Visitaction Rolon, 56, is being held on two charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, by knife and by firearm, according to a statement from the Chelmsford Police Department. The charges stem from an alleged altercation in Chelmsford on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelmsford police responded to a disturbance at a business on Drum Hill Road at about 12:30 p.m., the statement said, where one of the parties had shown a knife and pointed a handgun before fleeing in a black pickup truck.