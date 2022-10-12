Mass. man shot in Vermont motel; has life threatening injuries

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Dartmouth Health Center for treatment. Police arrested the alleged shooter, Nathan-Mikhael Fuller, and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment, police said.

Michael Lamotte was shot around 6:30 a.m. at a Comfort Inn in the town’s White River Junction village.

A Massachusetts man was shot Friday morning at a Hartford, Vt. motel, and police arrested the alleged assailant, authorities said.

Lamotte, who was staying at the motel as part of a crew putting down turf at a local athletic complex, “more than likely will not be able to talk and will possibly lose an eye” as a result of the shooting, according to court records.

Fuller, 25, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Windham Superior Court, where he was ordered held without bail, legal filings show.

After the shooting, Fuller made bizarre comments to arresting officers including “there is a problem in China,” “the Pope should be calling you,” “hi Joe Biden,” and “when God tells you to do something you do it,” according to an affidavit filed in court.

During a interview, Fuller told police that he was the “anti-Christ and had to take action,” and that he “shot somebody in the head for a good reason” before requesting a lawyer, the affidavit said.

The next court hearing in the case is slated for Dec. 6, records show.

