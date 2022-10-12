fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured, by car in Groton

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 12, 2022, 43 minutes ago

A man believed to be in his 50s was seriously injured after being struck by a delivery van in Groton Wednesday night, police said in a statement.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Groton police, fire, and EMS responded to the area of 321 Boston Road after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a delivery van, the statement said.

The victim was treated and transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries. The identity of the man is unknown, but he is not believed to be a resident of Groton.

The operator of the delivery van remained on the scene and provided information to investigators which revealed that the van had struck another vehicle and the pedestrian.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

