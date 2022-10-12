Public boat ramp project to improve access to water

COHASSET — Owners have until Oct. 20 to move their boats from the Parker Avenue dock in Cohasset Harbor to make room for a new and improved boat ramp.
The current Parker Avenue boat ramp — the town’s only public one — can only be used during high tide. The new construction will make the ramp accessible at low tide as well.
The last day boaters can use the ramp will be Oct. 30, officials said. The $1.5 million project is expected to be completed by March 1, 2023.
The Massachusetts Seaport Economic Council gave an $800,000 grant to the town in September 2021, saying the work would “improve commercial and public access to navigable waters for recreational and commercial boating, leading to increased economic growth for the community.”
