The receipts are in, and R.I. candidates could have spent their money better

The receipts are in: The five Democrats who ran in the September primary combined to spend a shade under $10 million since January 2021. If you add in the money that state Treasurer Seth Magaziner spent before he decided to run for Congress instead of governor, you easily reach $10 million.

And since no child should be allowed to eat an entire slice of that cake by themselves, the candidates could cut their remaining pieces in half and share with almost every kid in Rhode Island, too.

The Democratic candidates for Rhode Island governor spent enough money on their campaigns to buy every adult in the state a slice of Death by Chocolate from Gregg’s ($10.54 via DoorDash).

Those numbers will certainly grow in the final months of the year, especially for Governor Dan McKee, whose reward for winning the primary is that he gets to spend another couple of million bucks against Republican Ashley Kalus in the general election. (Since Kalus didn’t have a competitive primary, we’ll have to wait to see how much she spends per vote in the general election.)

In the end, McKee spent about $74 per vote to win the primary, while former CVS executive Helena Foulkes spent a whopping $124 per vote to come in second.

But Foulkes’ spending per vote doesn’t take the cake this year. That honor goes to Brett Smiley, who spent $158 per vote to win the Democratic primary for Providence mayor.

Here’s a breakdown of spending (and cake buying power) from the Democratic candidates for governor and mayor this year.

GOVERNOR

Dan McKee

Amount spent: $2,750,383.76

Per vote: $74

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 260,947

Helena Foulkes

Amount spent: $4,201,212.32

Per vote: $124

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 398,596

Nellie Gorbea

Amount spent: $1,956,469.54

Per vote: $66

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 181,998

Matt Brown

Amount spent: $653,797.73

Per vote: $72

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 62,030

Luis Daniel Munoz

Amount spent: $18,131.52

Per vote: $5

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 1,720

PROVIDENCE MAYOR

Brett Smiley

Amount spent: $1,428,084.01

Per vote: $158

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 135,491

Gonzalo Cuervo

Amount spent: $565,954.98

Per vote: $71

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 53,695

Nirva LaFortune

Amount spent: $311,542.56

Per vote: $67

Slices of 🎂 that buys: 29,558

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.