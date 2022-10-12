State Police seize tens of thousands of doses of suspected heroin, fentanyl in Springfield

Two separate drug investigations in Springfield have led to the recovery of tens of thousands of doses of suspected heroin and fentanyl, according to State Police.

A search warrant executed around 6 a.m. Wednesday at 60 Miller St. led to the recovery of 27,480 individual bags of the suspected drugs, State Police said in a statement.

Also seized was 122 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, and 45 grams of suspected cocaine as well as a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle and an unknown amount of money, the statement said.