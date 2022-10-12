State Police seize tens of thousands of doses of suspected heroin, fentanyl in Springfield

Two separate drug investigations in Springfield have led to the recovery of tens of thousands of doses of suspected heroin and fentanyl, according to State Police.
A search warrant executed around 6 a.m. Wednesday at 60 Miller St. led to the recovery of 27,480 individual bags of the suspected drugs, State Police said in a statement.
Also seized was 122 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, and 45 grams of suspected cocaine as well as a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle and an unknown amount of money, the statement said.
Israel Silva-Guzman, 22, was arrested at the scene on multiple firearms and drug charges, State Police said.
The investigation was carried out by Springfield police, a State Police narcotics task force, the gang unit and troopers assigned to the Hampden district attorney’s office.
On Tuesday, a separate investigation led to the search of an abandoned vehicle on Andrew Street. Police recovered about 30,000 doses of fentanyl, State Police said in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released.
