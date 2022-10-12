Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse

“From SPD: The Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Codjer Ln.,” the town tweeted. “We are asking residents in this area to CLOSE WINDOWS to help keep the smoke out of their homes. Motorists and businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses are asked to avoid the area.”

The town of Sudbury posted a photo at 3:44 p.m. of a massive plume of smoke rising from the Cavicchio Greenhouses located on Codjer Lane.

Sudbury firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze Wednesday at a local greenhouse, officials said.

The Acton Fire Department, which provided mutual aid, said the blaze extended to three alarms.

“Ladder 28 responding to the cover assignment @Sudbury_Fire third alarm fire,” tweeted Acton fire officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, said the agency “has deployed a Rehab unit to support firefighters at the scene.”

This breaking news story will be updated.

