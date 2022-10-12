Survey ask for feedback on town’s recreation and athletic fields

The survey, which should take less than 15 minutes to complete, is available through Nov. 1 online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/wellesleyfieldandcourtstudy .

The town of Wellesley is looking for public input to understand the community’s “needs and uses” for recreational and athletic fields, as well as outdoor courts, according to a survey.

Officials are developing a Playing Fields and Outdoor Court Study, and the feedback from the survey will help the town identify priorities and strategies for its fields and courts, the town said in a statement advertising the survey.

The survey asks respondents about 20 questions, including the kinds of recreation and field activities people currently participate in; the sports people play; how often they use specific town fields and courts; and whether people have any concerns about the town’s current facilities.

Respondents are also able to give their feedback on the conditions of some existing fields and courts, and whether there are activities or sports the town doesn’t have the facilities to support.

For more information about Wellesley’s recreational and athletic fields, people are encouraged to visit the town’s website at https://wellesleyma.gov/352/Facilities-Fields.

