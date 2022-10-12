Teenage driver killed in Needham rollover crash

The crash occurred in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane, where police responded at 4:25 p.m., according to a statement from the Needham Police Department.

An 18-year-old male was killed in a rollover crash involving a Jeep and a Honda CRV in Needham late Wednesday afternoon, according to police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Both drivers were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased teen was not immediately released.

Officials declined to comment on the condition of the other driver on Wednesday night.

No passengers were in either vehicle at the time of the crash, the statement said.

The crash is currently under investigation by Needham police and State Police assigned to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

