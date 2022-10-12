Upgrades planned for Assabet Valley Regional Technical School thanks to state grant

Assabet Valley Regional Technical School in Marlborough will be undertaking a major upgrade to one of its career labs as a result of a new funding award.

The school was selected to receive $1.27 million through the state’s Skills Capital Grant program. The funding will enable Assabet Valley to modernize and expand its HVAC instructional lab, and include the purchase of such equipment as work benches, project tools, oil burners, furnaces, and heat pump training equipment.

Officials said the enhancements will benefit existing students and allow the school to triple enrollment in the HVAC career technical program over the next three years. The new funding was part of a combined $24 million awarded to 14 high schools in the latest round of the seven-year-old Skills Capital Grant program, which helps schools modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in career education programs.