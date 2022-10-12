US Treasury to probe Florida governor’s alleged use of COVID-19 relief funds to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, letter says

Now, according to Delmar’s letter, that review is coming.

The letter, dated Oct. 7, was addressed to Markey and five other members of Massaschusetts’s all-Democratic congressional delegation. It was signed by Richard K. Delmar, the federal agency’s deputy inspector general, and came in response to a letter Markey and his colleagues had sent to treasury officials Sept. 16 requesting a review.

United States Treasury officials are looking into whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis improperly used COVID-19 relief funds to fly roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants last month from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, according to a letter that Senator Ed Markey’s office released Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

Delmar wrote that “as part of our oversight work of the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act, we have already sought information from Florida about appropriate use of that fund.”

DeSantis’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning.

Florida didn’t directly use federal COVID relief funds for the migrant transfer, Politico reported Wednesday. But state legislators earlier this year directed that $12 million in interest earned off the moneys be used to fund the transport of “unauthorized aliens from this state,” Politico reported.

Delmar wrote in the Oct. 7 letter that his office is also looking into Florida’s potential use of State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund money for the migrant transfer.

“Regarding the SLFRF, we are seeking, from its program officials in the Department, more detailed analysis of the guidance they have issued,” Delmar wrote. “We will review the allowability of use of SLFRF funds related to immigration generally, and will specifically confirm whether interest earned on SLFRF funds was utilized by Florida related to immigration activities, and if so, what conditions and limitations apply to such use.”

He said treasury officials plan to get the review underway quickly.

Advertisement

“We are also monitoring legislative and judicial challenges to the use of the funds for this purpose; such developments may affect the scope and timing of our review,” Delmar wrote.

Markey, a Malden Democrat, tweeted about Delmar’s letter on Tuesday night.

“@USTreasury responded to my letter, confirming that it will investigate @GovRonDeSantis’ use of Covid relief funds to cruelly transport immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under false pretenses and without any consideration for their personal dignity or basic needs,” Markey wrote.

Critics have slammed the migrant transfer by DeSantis, a possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate, as an exploitative and possibly illegal stunt, in which the migrants were allegedly lured into traveling to Massachusetts under false pretenses of work and housing opportunities.

DeSantis’s office has insisted all migrants voluntarily boarded two planes in Texas that made a stop in Florida before arriving at the vineyard. Once on the island, the migrants were given emergency shelter before temporary shelter became available at a Bourne military base.

Bexar County, Tex. Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said in a news briefing last month that his office had launched a criminal probe, looking into whether the migrants were “lured . . . under false pretenses” from a Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and brought — after a brief stop in Florida — to Martha’s Vineyard, “where they were unceremoniously stranded.”

In addition, Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, an advocacy group, has sued DeSantis in federal court in Boston over the migrant transfer. That civil case is pending.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.