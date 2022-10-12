Biden raises criticism of Supreme Court

“So, I view this . . . off-year election as one of the most important elections that I’ve been engaged in, because a lot can change because the institutions have changed,” Biden said. “The Supreme Court is more of an advocacy group these days than it is . . . evenhanded.”

Biden’s assessment came Tuesday night toward the end of remarks at a virtual fund-raiser for Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Democrat of Delaware, as he laid out what he sees at stake for Democrats in November’s midterm elections.

President Biden is stepping up his criticism of the Supreme Court, calling it “more of an advocacy group” than “evenhanded” after the court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion.

Biden has taken repeated shots at the court since June, when it overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision on abortion. The court now has a 6-to-3 conservative supermajority.

In public comments last month, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. defended the authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution.

“You don’t want the political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide about what the appropriate decision is,” he said.

During his presidency, Donald Trump bristled over several of the court’s decisions, some regarding policy, others on his false claims about a rigged 2020 election. When the court in December 2020 rejected Trump’s legal challenge aimed at overturning the election, Trump tweeted: “The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!”

Earlier in his remarks Tuesday night, Biden sought to frame the choices facing voters next month.

“We’re less than 30 days away from the midterms, and the stakes are clear,” he said. “The right to choose is on the ballot. Your Social Security you paid for your whole life is on the ballot. The safety of our kids and gun violence is on the ballot. Literally, the survival of the planet is . . . on the ballot. And your right to vote. And democracy itself is . . . on the ballot.”

Washington Post

Judge orders Trump to be deposed in libel lawsuit

NEW YORK — Former president Donald Trump will have to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s, a judge ruled Wednesday.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers that the planned testimony be delayed. The deposition is now scheduled for Oct. 19.

The decision came in a lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, who says Trump raped her in an upscale Manhattan department store’s dressing room. Trump has denied it. Carroll is scheduled to be deposed Friday.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said in a statement: “We look forward to establishing on the record that this case is, and always has been, entirely without merit.”

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said she was pleased with the ruling and looked forward to filing the new claims next month “and moving forward to trial with all dispatch.”

Trump’s legal team has tried various legal tactics to delay the lawsuit and prevent him from being questioned by Carroll’s attorneys, but Judge Kaplan wrote that it was time to move forward, especially given the “advanced age” of Carroll, 78, and Trump, 76, and perhaps other witnesses.

“The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong,” he wrote.

Carroll’s lawsuit claims that Trump damaged her reputation in 2019 when he denied raping her. Trump’s legal team has been trying to squash the suit by arguing that the Republican was just doing his job as president when he denied the allegations, including when he dismissed his accuser as “not my type.”

That’s a key question because if Trump was acting within the scope of his duties as a federal employee, the US government would become the defendant in the case.

The US Court of Appeals for the 2d Circuit said in a split decision last month that Trump was a federal employee when he commented on Carroll’s claims. But it asked another court in Washington to decide whether Trump’s public statements occurred during the scope of his employment.

Kaplan, the judge, said Trump has repeatedly tried to delay the collection of evidence in the lawsuit.

“Given his conduct so far in this case, Mr. Trump’s position regarding the burdens of discovery is inexcusable,” he wrote. “As this Court previously has observed, Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”

Associated Press

Literary prize named after Michelle Obama

NEW YORK — A literary honor will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards program, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word). Each year, the Obama prize will provide a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.

Obama’s memoir “Becoming” was published in 2018 and has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, by far the most popular book by a modern White House resident. The former first lady’s next book, “The Light We Carry,” comes out next month.

“I know firsthand how nerve-wracking it can be to share the most intimate stories from your life with the world,” Obama said in a statement released by Penguin Random House.

“But after publishing my memoir ‘Becoming,’ I’ve learned that writing your own story can be a powerful tool. When we share the whole of ourselves, we offer others the opportunity to not only see us as we are, but maybe even think about themselves in a new way,” she said. “This allows us to harness the things that set us apart and helps us see the world as the nuanced, messy, beautiful place that it is. That’s why I am so excited about this new award, and I can’t wait to read what this next generation of young writers will share with us all.”

The Creative Writing Awards program was established in 1993 and has given more than $2.8 million to public high school students. The awards are now co-administered with the grassroots organization We Need Diverse Books.

Associated Press

Republican candidates for the typically sleepy office of secretary of state are being hit by a $46 million barrage of ads highlighting their support for conspiracy theories, claims of demonic possession, and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

In one ad, Minnesota secretary of state nominee Kim Crockett is shown calling herself the “election-denier-in-chief.” In Michigan, an ad shows secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo saying that casual sex can lead to demonic possession. And in Arizona, an ad highlights Mark Finchem’s ties to QAnon, a conspiracy theory about a Satanic-worshipping cabal.

The ads come as polls show voters cite threats to democracy as a top issue, alongside inflation, abortion rights, and immigration. Democrats, who are concerned about the potential for state officials to disrupt future elections, have dramatically ramped up spending in races for secretary of state and attorney general.

The targets of the ads by candidates and PACs associated with the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, the Republican Accountability Project, and the iVote Fund, among others, include some of the most extreme election deniers on the ballot: Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, and Finchem. Mastriano and Finchem both were on the steps of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Bloomberg News