Three police officers, civilian injured in Philadelphia shooting

By Associated PressUpdated October 12, 2022, 32 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest. All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed.

A civilian was also injured in the incident. The person’s condition has not been released and it wasn't immediately clear whether they were involved in the shooting.

It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time or how many shooters were involved. Television station reports showed at least one person being taken from the scene in handcuffs, while two children were safely removed from the home by officers.

