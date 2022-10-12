Three police officers, civilian injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a warrant at a city home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest. All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them was not disclosed.