Three things to know ahead of what could be the Jan. 6 committee’s final public hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is convening Thursday for what could be its final public hearing, culminating a series of hourslong presentations that contained bombshell revelations about what took place before, during, and after a violent mob incited by former president Donald Trump stormed the building.

The hearings also played video testimony from high-ranking officials, including the attorney general and top White House aides, and utilized video footage from the attack to show the violence that took place and highlight how close insurrectionists came to reaching then-Vice President Mike Pence.

As what may be the final public hearing approaches, here’s what you need to know about when the hearing is taking place, what to expect as it unfolds, and what’s next for the committee.

When is the hearing?

The ninth public hearing is set to take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. It was initially scheduled for Sept. 28, but the committee pushed it back due to Hurricane Ian making its way toward Florida.

What can we expect during the hearing?

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat and member of the panel, told CNN on Tuesday that the committee will present new material during the hearing that is “pretty surprising.”

The panel will go through some of what it has already discovered and augment it with new information they learned over the summer, Lofgren said. The hearing will also go into “what the president’s intentions were, what he knew, what he did, what others did,” Lofgren said.

The hearing will also delve into ties between extremists groups and Trump officials, Lofgren said. Multiple members of far-right extremist groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the attack. Last week, a member of the Proud Boys became the first member of the group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge, and another member of the group was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison in August after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

“Obviously there is close ties between people in Trump world and some of these extremist groups,” Lofgren told CNN. “We will touch upon that. I do think that it will be worth watching, there’s some new material that I found as we got into it pretty surprising.”

Lofgren said the mob was led by extremist groups that “plotted in advance what they were going to do.”

“And those individuals were known to people in the Trump orbit,” she added.

Lofgren also said the panel will connect Thursday’s hearing with material disclosed in some of the earliest hearings, including “the big lie” Trump has persistently peddled that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Getting back to one of the first hearings, the big lie and how he has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy and how that developed,” Lofgren said. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he was doing that?”

Members of the committee will also highlight Secret Service records that show Trump was repeatedly alerted to the violence taking place on Jan. 6 but still sought to encourage the violence, The Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, the committee plans to share new video footage and Secret Service e-mails that corroborate testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump knew his supporters were armed and demanded they be let into the rally and wanted to lead them in the march to the Capitol.

The committee will reportedly play surveillance footage taken from near the Ellipse before Trump’s speech.

The committee will also reveal e-mails that bolster accounts that staff members warned Trump about the violence taking place, but he continued to press Secret Service agents to take him to the Capitol so he could join his supporters, according to the Post.

What’s next for the committee?

The committee will submit a final report on the findings of its investigation, likely in December, according to the Associated Press. The panel will expire when the current Congress ends at the beginning of next year or 30 days after it releases its final report.

“We are charged with writing a report, which will not be done in the next few weeks but we’re pithily working on that along with recommendations for policy changes to make us more secure in the future,” Lofgren told CNN.

Last month, in response to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the House passed legislation to overhaul the rules for certifying the results of presidential elections. The Senate is deliberating a similar bill, and Senator Mitch McConnell has said he supports the measure.

