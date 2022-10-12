Violent threats against Jan. 6 witnesses spread on fringe sites

“cassidy hutchison must get the death penalty that is all,” said another person on the pro-Trump forum, Patriots.win .

In the hours after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the country with her testimony to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks, people in the extreme corners of the internet started plotting their revenge.

“Ropes, folks, more ropes,” said a user who claimed to be at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The person indicated in a later post that they were traveling to Hutchinson’s home.

The attacks against Hutchinson are part of a broader pattern of violent threats on fringe social networks directed at witnesses testifying before Congress about the Capitol insurrection. Since the committee began hosting prime-time hearings in June, the nonprofit Advance Democracy has identified a tide of vitriol targeting key witnesses and prominent Jan. 6 committee lawmakers on online forums with reputations for fostering extremism and right-wing views. They include Gab, the .win forums, and Truth Social, former president Donald Trump’s social media company.

Some of these social networks and their offshoots also hosted violent threats against election officials and lawmakers in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack.

Advance Democracy’s findings show those threats continue to flourish online, jeopardizing the committee’s efforts to obtain a clear accounting of the assault on democracy. Some of the posts and comments contain calls to organize armed groups and suggest a willingness to engage in a further violent insurrection.

The committee has been probing the role that online platforms, ranging from fringe sites to Facebook and Twitter, played in inciting the violence at the Capitol that left five people dead, dozens of police officers injured, and hundreds facing prosecution. The continuing violent rhetoric is a troubling sign of what could come, especially as Trump and his allies push false narratives about Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, researchers say.

“Only a few years ago these views were fringe, but now, with the widespread promotion of these narratives by political leaders, elected officials, and media personalities, the threat of political violence has never been more significant,” said Daniel Jones, the president of Advance Democracy, a nonpartisan nonprofit that conducts public interest investigations. Jones previously worked as an investigator for the FBI and the Senate, where he wrote the Intelligence Committee’s report on the CIA’s detention and interrogation program.

Federal law prohibits using the internet to harass or stalk someone or making threats across state lines, according to the nonprofit PEN America, which advocates for free expression. But it is unclear what investigations have been undertaken into the threats. The US Capitol Police referred questions about its investigation of threats to the Justice Department and the FBI.

The FBI declined to comment on whether it had opened specific investigations, but said in a statement that it takes all threats of violence “seriously” and that it works with other law enforcement partners to investigate them.

The Jan. 6 committee also declined to comment on what security arrangements had been made for witnesses.

The Advance Democracy report includes multiple examples of online threats that called for the execution or torture of the witnesses and lawmakers and suggesting they deserve to hang or face death by firing squad for committing treason.

“We need to treat everyone involved in the jailing and torture of the J6ers like we did the Nazi death camp guards and leadership. Public hangings,” one user wrote on Patriots.win in August, the report said.

After the committee aired a video of Army Gen. Mark A. Milley outlining the Pentagon’s communications with Vice President Mike Pence, a user on Gab wrote that the Defense official “needs to be charged, prosecuted, and then executed for treason.”

Russell “Rusty” Bowers, the Republican speaker of the Arizona House, was subject to violent attacks on the Truth Social app and on TheGreatAwakening.win, where a user, who had previously claimed on the forum to be a Proud Boy, called for him to “fall down a set of stairs.”

Spokespeople for the sites where the threats appeared said they cooperate with law enforcement investigating threats. Andrew Torba, Gab’s CEO, said in an email that when an “unlawful threat” is posted on the website, the company “will promptly respond to any legal process served on us by law enforcement.”

Truth Social spokeswoman Shannon Devine said the platform is “a family-friendly, free speech platform that does not tolerate violent threats or incitement.”

The committee has sought to highlight how Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election results opened election officials across the country to threats of violence both offline and online. Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Republican, described how he received “just shy of 4,000 text messages over a short period of time” after Trump retweeted his phone number, pressuring him to change the state’s election results. Other witnesses described threats at their homes. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Republican, testified that someone tried to break into his daughter’s home. Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn his defeat in a recording of a phone call previously reported by The Washington Post.

Experts who study online harassment and extremism aren’t surprised that violent rhetoric is festering on these social networks, which have positioned themselves as alternatives to mainstream social networks where policies limit violent and hateful rhetoric and technologies have been devised to detect it.