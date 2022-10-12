I don’t believe American democracy is in mortal danger

Quite the deal. But I have problems with her harangue, as with those of other Democratic politicians, including President Biden’s recent dark speech in Philadelphia . I must be one of the half dozen Americans left who doubt that US democracy, as we’ve known it, is on the brink of collapse.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s minions (she must have better things to do) keep barraging me in her name with alarms about Republican threats to democracy. In “the most important text I have ever sent you” — actually, it’s at least the third “most important” text she’s sent me — she recently implored me to chip in $14 “if we want any chance of saving our democracy and STOPPING Republicans from barging back into power for the rest of our lives.”

Advertisement

I don’t want to equate Democrats’ hyperventilation with Trump’s Jan. 6 attack. Nothing in our modern political history compares to a sitting president’s attempt to overturn an election. But as politicians on both sides rush to instill fear and anger in the rest of us — a formidable way to extract support in their perpetual struggle for power — they are driving us further apart. They are hastening not a total collapse of democracy but a nation even more divided than we already are.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Rich democracies endure

I can’t prove that because US democracy has held so far it will continue to in the future. But it’s held for good reasons, and they haven’t gone away.

One of the most prominent alarms about the descent into authoritarianism comes from the Harvard political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt in their 2018 bestseller “How Democracies Die.” Drawing grim parallels between this country and such countries as Hungary, Peru, Turkey, and Venezuela, the authors argue that our democracy could erode step by step.

Advertisement

A question haunts their argument. They are not comparing the United States to other advanced capitalist nations. The nations they point to have a per capita income a third or (depending on how you measure it) at most half of ours. They face something called the middle-income trap. Why it happens is puzzling and debated; severe income inequality is probably a factor. But only about half a dozen nations, including South Korea, Taiwan, and Ireland, have made it past this trap to advanced status since World War II.

Levitsky and Ziblatt, like all the other academics and journalists who warn about perils to our democracy, don’t compare our democracy to ones that have failed in other advanced nations for a simple reason: There aren’t any. As Adam Przeworski of New York University wrote in 2005, though democracies in poorer nations have collapsed again and again and again, three dozen rich democracies have lasted a thousand years all told, surviving “wars, riots, scandals, economic and governmental crises, hell or high water.”

That record still stands.

Only one democracy in an advanced capitalist nation has even arguably failed from internal causes since the end of the 19th century: the Weimar Republic in Germany between the world wars. But it was a disaster from the start. Paramilitaries assassinated 156 politicians in a dozen years. Adolf Hitler’s 1923 Beer Hall Putsch drew relatively little attention because it was just one of so many coup attempts. This record rather puts Jan. 6 into perspective.

Advertisement

Przeworski suggests why democracy fares better in advanced than developing nations. In developing nations, where a large group worries about mere survival, a small group rolls in wealth, and stark economic differences spill over into ideological schisms. Both sides often care most about installing a leader who promises to have their backs. Democracy can wait. In rich democracies, where most people’s economic future is reasonably secure, the awful personal and communal perils of losing the rule of law reverse this implicit calculation.

In 2019, in “Democracy and Prosperity: Reinventing Capitalism Through a Turbulent Century,” Torben Iversen of Harvard and David Soskice of the London School of Economics further consider why national wealth boosts democracy.

Iversen and Soskice see “pivotal voters” as key. This group includes the educated middle-class workers whom advanced companies need and reward. As the business-school adage says, capital chases skills. In the United States, these companies won’t even move core operations outside metropolitan areas, never mind to Mexico. The well-to-do middle classes support politically democratic and economically sensible parties.

Crucially, the group of pivotal voters also includes those who hope they or their children can join these middle classes. For example, even poor immigrants see what secure democracy offers that their former nations rarely do: far better schools, a legal system that (mostly) works, respite from state terror and criminal gangs. We have problems, but they don’t compare.

Americans’ fear about the loss of democracy ushered Biden into office 2020. Suburban moderates didn’t flock to him because they were wildly enthusiastic about any particular policies he advocated but because they saw him as a bulwark of the rule of law.

Advertisement

Such support for democracy continues. Polls show that 60 percent of independents believe Trump committed crimes. The primaries over, Republican candidates in purple states are stumbling to scrub Trump from their websites. After Trump helped Dr. Mehmet Oz win the nomination for senator from Pennsylvania, a brainstorm struck the doctor, and he declared he would have voted to certify Biden’s 2020 win. The strategic Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has calculated that it’s time to turn against Trump’s antidemocratic machinations.

Though you’d never guess it from all the scary texts they spam, even Democratic elites are convinced most purple state voters support democracy. These elites spent $53 million to boost Trumpist candidates in primaries. Aside from the moral turpitude of this gambit, it proves that they, too, think antidemocratic candidates in battleground states are eminently beatable.

Older democracies are stronger

If wealth is one bulwark of democracy, longevity is another. All of the dozen democracies that existed for a decade before World War I survived the Depression and turmoil of the 1930s. By contrast, 12 of the 15 democracies established right before or after that war did collapse.

Long-lived democracies accrue strength because centers of power take root outside the executive branch. The Jan. 6 hearings cast glaring light on why these institutions matter. Trump sought every conceivable avenue to overturn the election — avenues that autocrats in weaker democracies have repeatedly and successfully used — but he was blocked at each turn.

Advertisement

Even lawyers Trump himself had appointed — in the Justice Department, the White House, and his campaign — refused to corroborate his story, seize ballot boxes, or publish lies about voting fraud. There are a few shenanigans the legal profession does not put up with. Lawyers who lie can pay a price. You can always find a few grifters, but Trump’s have not done well. Rudolph Giuliani’s law license has been suspended. John Eastman was ousted from his university.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff, top people in the Department of Homeland Security, and Republican officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, rebuffed pressures to overturn the voters’ verdict. Judges including many appointed by Trump laughed 60-plus attempts to subvert elections out of court.

It’s a long way from our fear, anger, and instability to authoritarianism, as Julian Waller points out in American Affairs. Autocrats who have secured authoritarian regimes didn’t just win one election. They had to persuade lopsided majorities that they spoke for the nation. They had to dominate institutions outside the executive — Congress, state governments, courts, newspapers, television, universities.

This nation is too diverse ideologically, politically, and geographically for that.

Close the red-blue economic divide

Just because democracy as we’ve known it is likely to survive doesn’t mean it’s well. An easily envisioned endgame would find us split far worse than we are into a blue nation and a red nation. Overall, US gross domestic product grew 16 percent during the decade after the 2008 financial crisis. In districts that voted Democratic, the income of families in the middle of the spectrum rose a little faster: 17 percent. In districts that voted Republican, it fell 3 percent.

Blue America has advanced industry. Red America has mining and low-skill manufacturing. Blue America spends 50 percent more per capita on schools. Red America is plagued by poverty, unemployment, and deaths of despair from alcohol, drugs, and suicide. It almost seems like a developing (or eroding) nation. No European democracy is nearly so badly split.

But if we lower the red-state and blue-state coats of arms and focus on specific issues, Americans are actually more sensible than we think. Though abortion is one of the issues that has divided us most sharply, if you followed the polls, you wouldn’t have been surprised that red-state Kansans refused to prohibit it outright. Most citizens aren’t all for it or all against it but would draw a middle line, maybe like Roe v. Wade.

Other issues that once split us fiercely — an equal role for women, racially integrated schools, interracial marriage, and same-sex marriage — now enjoy overwhelming support. People may be riled up about wokeism but mostly favor progressive economic policies that would especially help red America. Voters in red America rallied behind Trump in 2016 in part because they’d had it with mainstream Republicans who could imagine nothing beyond more tax cuts for the rich.

In their never-ending battle for power, political elites whip up furor against partisans on the other side. Their supposed defense of democracy in fact hurts it. If we could only be more democratic — if we, the people, could push back against demonization of the other side and seek ways like the Kansas proposition on abortion to claim a more direct role in governance — we might get somewhere.

Jonathan Schlefer, a senior researcher in political economy at Harvard Business School, is the author of “The Assumptions Economists Make” and “Palace Politics: How the Ruling Party Brought Crisis to Mexico.”