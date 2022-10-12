Judge Mazzone’s role in harbor cleanup was essential

No report celebrating the cleanliness of Boston Harbor can be complete without honorable commendation of US District Court Judge A. David Mazzone and his critical role in the success of the project enabled by the Clean Water Act (“Boston celebrates Clean Water Act anniversary,” Metro, Oct. 8).

For 20 of his 26 years of distinguished service on the federal bench, Mazzone patiently oversaw the massive cleanup project with vigilant oversight and persistent persuasion of all parties to meet practical deadlines he set to comply with the law.

The words of his ruling in the case are now inscribed in a granite memorial named for him at Deer Island: “The law secures to the people the right to a clean harbor.”