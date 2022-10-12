National medical license would go long way to easing care inequity

Re “Telemedicine was easy during COVID-19. Not anymore.” (Page A6, Oct. 10): There are viable solutions to several problems in our health care system that the article does not point out.

Congress could quickly establish a national advisory board that would be responsible for ameliorating the reality of our inadequate and unequal distribution of the physician workforce. A national medical license would allow physicians to continue with patients across state lines, allow for new patient consultations and treatment in underserved areas throughout the country, and address some of the increasing health inequities in mental health, where the need has clearly outstripped the available workforce, especially for psychiatric services. States could continue to administer the licenses to retain the financial benefits, and the criteria for a national medical license could be established by an already existing Federation of National Medical Boards. A physician licensed within the Veterans Administration, for example, can work anywhere within the VA system.