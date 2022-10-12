Off went the kite, like a message in a bottle

Thomas Farragher’s column about John Rose’s kite flying brought back a memory of one of my experiences (“A life on high,” Metro, Oct. 10). It was up at Higgins Beach in Maine, when I was 10 or so. This was 1954 or ’55. I was flying a kite from the cottage yard where it looked out over the beach, about 30 feet up. It was a beautiful day for flying a kite, a good offshore wind.

I let the string out, more and more, looking up, up, and then — the line came off the spool. It hadn’t been tied. The kite started to drop down toward the water, the string dragging out across the sand, and I was calling, “Oh my kite, my kite!” when suddenly the string was dragged into the water, in perfect balance with the kite’s lift in the wind. Up the kite went.