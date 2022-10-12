‘One shooting is one too many in our community.’ It is.

But it doesn’t feel that way if you live in the Roxbury neighborhood where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on Monday afternoon. It doesn’t feel that way if your children go to the Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester where an 18-year-old was recently shot outside the school, allegedly by a 17-year-old student. It doesn’t feel that way if you live anywhere near Franklin Park, where Jean McGuire, 91 — the longtime leader of the Metco program and the first woman to win election to the Boston School Committee — was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog on Tuesday night .

Advertisement

Yes, crime in Boston is nowhere near the alarming reality it is in other US cities, where homicides are in the hundreds, compared with 28 to date in Boston. But that body count gap doesn’t matter to the members of the long-running Violence Reduction Taskforce who gathered Wednesday morning at the Ella J. Baker House in Dorchester to hear reports from an array of law enforcement representatives about crime trends. “I don’t care what’s going on in other places,” said Renee Callender, of Dorchester, a former Boston police detective who now heads a nonprofit that works with young people. “One shooting is one too many in our community.”

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

It is. Yet the collective resignation to the crime that does occur is palpable enough for CommonWealth Magazine to ask: “Has Boston become complacent about gun violence?” If it has, it’s at least partly because this city remains so segregated by race and wealth — what happens in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan feels very far away if you work from an office on State Street. The pandemic also kept those of us working from home in our own little bubbles. And like every other issue, the question of how to deal with crime now sharply divides people along political and ideological lines.

Advertisement

For example, this task force was created in 1998, when the city united behind the Boston TenPoint Coalition, a partnership of clergy and law enforcement officials whose work together to combat violence became a national model. While the group has met weekly since then, the unity behind it splintered long ago under the weight of politics and ego. The Rev. Eugene F. Rivers III, a leading force behind the TenPoint Coalition, is now a controversial figure who regularly criticizes politicians and members of the Black community for not doing enough to combat violence. He told me that after the shooting outside the Burke school, he invited Mayor Michelle Wu to attend one of the task force meetings. So far, she has not attended.

As Rivers sees it, politics keep politicians from working together with groups like his. “If you’re a politician, that’s all it’s about,” said Rivers. “But not if you’re a resident of these poor neighborhoods.”

The reports on Wednesday to the task force come with a large dose of humanity. An officer from the MBTA Transit Police reported on a variety of assaults, but also talked about a 14-year-old student from Boston Latin Academy who ended up on the train tracks at Savin Hill. Thankfully, he said, the teenager landed where he was hurt but not killed. When two members of the Youth Violence Strike Force reported on the arrest of a suspect involved with a shooting that dates back to Charlestown High School’s graduation, the Rev. Vernard Coulter asked about the tendency of police “to kick doors in” when making such arrests. “They don’t do that in Wellesley,” he said. “That’s a fair question,” said the police officer who was giving the report. But, “We don’t do no-knock warrants, ever,” the officer added. Shawn Harris, the community service officer from the district that covers Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester, provided statistics that showed crime is down or not increasing in several categories. “As bad as things may seem at times, Boston is doing pretty well,” he said. And yet, he added, that means nothing to “the 14-year-old boy who just lost his life.”

Advertisement

Amid the reports of stabbings, guns shots, and assault came the upsetting news about the attack on McGuire, which Rivers said was akin to an attack “on Rosa Parks,” the civil rights icon. “That crosses a line,” said Rivers. But why? The bigger the name, the bigger the news?

A 14-year-old, with his life ahead of him, was just shot and killed on a Roxbury street. That crosses an even more terrible line — one that should make us less complacent about crime in Boston and more devoted to what it takes to work together as a city to fight it.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.