Re “Steele dossier trial set to begin: Analyst accused of lying to FBI” (Page A2, Oct. 10): According to this article, in 2019 then-president Donald Trump assigned John H. Durham “to investigate the Russia investigation” with the expectation “that Durham would uncover a ‘deep state’ conspiracy against him and charge high-level FBI and intelligence officials with crimes.”

However, the Russian involvement in the 2016 Trump campaign was a fact, not a hoax. We should never overlook or forget the fact that a Ukrainian, Konstantin V. Kilimnick, was the business partner of Paul Manafort, who, at the time, was Trump’s 2016 campaign manager. Manafort reportedly handed over detailed and private campaign polling data to Kilimnick (a Russian operative) in 2016.