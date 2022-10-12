Home of the Week: Stone fireplace ready to give cold skiers a lift

Year built 2017

Square feet 2,920

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Sewer/Water Private

Fee $600 a year (covers maintenance of the association road)

Taxes $4,210 (2021)

It’s about 180 miles between Boston and Newry, Maine. And one indicator that the journey to this rural New England vacation home is nearly over was built in 1872: The covered bridge spanning Sunday River and informally known as Artist’s Bridge is one of the most photographed spots in Maine.

This chalet with views of Sunday River Resort is about a mile away.

The view of Sunday River Resort from the home in the summer months. Mainely Aerials Photography

The view of Sunday River Resort from the home in the winter months. Be sure to catch the lights of the snowcats grooming the mountain at night. Mainely Aerials Photography

The home sits on a 2.38-acre lot. Mainely Aerials Photography

The deck allows a relaxing view of Sunday River Resort. Mainely Aerials Photography

The main entry connects to a mudroom, but it would be more accurate to call it a mud-snow-ice room. The 96-square-foot space offers built-in shelving and seating and a power source perfect for plugging in ski boot dryers. The flooring is tile.

The mudroom offers ample space for storing skis, hats, boots, and coats. Mainely Aerials Photography

The mudroom leads to the heart of the home: an open floor plan combining the living, dining, and kitchen areas. A key attribute of this space is the access it provides to a wide deck with the best views of the ski area, which spreads across eight mountains. A pair of sliders provide the entry point to the deck.

The peaked roof line of the chalet design creates a cathedral ceiling crossed by four wooden trusses. Flanking the sliders are two full-sized double-hung windows. Above it is a pair of large windows in the shape of trapezoids.

The living room is credited with 445 square feet and features a classic New England feature: a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The fireplace has a chimney cloaked in what looks like river stone. The 171-square-foot dining area is not defined by a wall but by an overhead light fixture that signals a table belongs below it. There is a long transom window for natural light.

The kitchen is snuggled underneath a loft. An island helps delineate the kitchen from the rest of the room. There is an overhang with seating for two. In the 156-square-foot space are white cabinets (one with glass doors), granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The farmhouse-style sink is white and located underneath two windows. The backsplash is subway tile.

The flooring throughout much of the home is birch, and many of the ceilings are tongue-and-groove pine.

The top floor is dedicated to the owner suite and features a loft. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The kitchen island seats two. Mainely Aerials Photography

The view from the kitchen into the living room. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The dining area shares an open layout with the living room and kitchen. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

In the back of the home on this level, there is a bedroom perfect for guests as well as a stand-alone full bath. The bedroom is 174 square feet and offers one double-hung window and a single-door closet. Setting the style for the three other bedrooms in the rest of the house, the room is carpeted.

The comfortably sized bath (128 square feet) has a single granite-topped vanity, tile flooring, and a shower with a clear glass door and a tile surround.

A look at the loft. Mainely Aerials Photography

The guest bedroom on the main floor. Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The owner suite is not just on the third floor: It is the third floor. The stairway ends at a 134-square-foot sitting area/office that is open to below and to the mountain views. The space has one window. The bedroom area is carpeted, the ceiling is lined with beams and recessed lighting, and there are three windows. The bedroom is 199 square feet and has a closet with bifold doors.

The suite’s bath offers a double vanity topped with granite, tile flooring, and a shower with a clear glass enclosure and a tile surround and floor.

The wooden stairs to the owner suite sport a more today look with metal balusters and a custom ski scene. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The owner suite is 199 square feet and carpeted. Mainely Aerials Photography

The owner bath provides a shower clad in tile with a glass door. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The owner bath also comes with a dual vanity topped with granite. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

A divided-light glass door near the kitchen leads to the lowest level, which offers access to the downward-sloping 2.38-acre lot. Just outside and to the right is a hot tub, the perfect spot to soothe sore muscles après ski. This level also has the largest space in the house: a 504-square-foot recreation room (also carpeted). It is awash in the sun from a trio of double-hung windows, another indicator that this room is fully above ground.

The walk-out lower level offers plenty of room for seating and a foosball table. Mainely Aerials Photography

A hot tub awaits guests with sore muscles or those who just want to enjoy a wintry night under the stars. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

Two nearly identical bedrooms outfitted with bunk beds complete this level. Each room is 147 square feet and has a double-hung window and a single-door closet. The home is being offered furnished.

They share a bathroom with a single vanity, a granite countertop, tile flooring, and a shower/tub insert behind a glass enclosure with black framing.

This lower-level bedroom has a bunk bed. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

Two bedrooms on the lower level share a bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

This bathroom on the lower level has a single vanity topped with granite. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

The single-car garage is insulated and tucked underneath the home with a door that connects to the mudroom.

The garage is tucked under the house for easy access in the winter. Mainely Aerials Photography/Mainely Aerials Photography LLC

Margie Finley Camden of Sunday River Real Estate in Newry is the listing agent.

