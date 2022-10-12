TD Garden to host World Figure Skating Championships in 2025

It marks the second time the event will be held at TD Garden, which also hosted in 2016 and drew sellout crowds, with more than 108,000 total fans attending. Next weekend (Oct. 21-23), the Greater Boston area will host Skate America — the opener for the Grand Prix season — at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood.

The International Skating Union announced Wednesday it has awarded the 2025 event to Boston. The championships will be hosted by US Figure Skating at TD Garden on March 24-30.

“We had one of the most successful World Championships back in 2016 in Boston, so we’re even more optimistic for the growth and success we can bring to the event in 2025,” said Doug Zeghibe, executive director for the Skating Club of Boston and the local organizing committee for the 2025 championships.

Advertisement

“Boston is a figure skating town with sophisticated and passionate fans who not only love to follow the sport but truly appreciate the work these skaters put in year after year.”

The championships will serve as a key pre-2026 Olympic Games event because the number of entries countries will receive in each discipline at the Games will be determined in Boston.

“It is so exciting to have the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 return to the United States, and we are thrilled to host these amazing athletes and competition here in Boston at TD Garden,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden.