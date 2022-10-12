fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bruins

Bruins sign defenseman Anton Stralman to one-year deal

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated October 12, 2022, 1 hour ago
Anton Stralman spent training camp with the Bruins on a pro tryout agreement.Bruce Bennett/Getty

WASHINGTON — Anton Stralman, who spent training camp with the Bruins on a pro tryout agreement, is now under contract.

The Bruins signed the 36-year-old defenseman to a one-year, $1 million deal. The contract has no performance bonuses.

Stralman, who plays the right side and has suited up for 930 NHL games, had been practicing as a spare defenseman next to the injured Matt Grzelcyk. His addition turns up the heat on Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril, who did not finish camp playing their best.

The Bruins are holding an 11 a.m. optional skate at Capital One Arena, where coach Jim Montgomery will reveal his lineup for the 7 p.m. season opener against the Capitals. Linus Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice, an indication that he’ll get the start, although Montgomery would not confirm.

“Looks that way,” he said.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

