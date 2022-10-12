Bruins sign defenseman Anton Stralman to one-year deal

WASHINGTON — Anton Stralman, who spent training camp with the Bruins on a pro tryout agreement, is now under contract.

The Bruins signed the 36-year-old defenseman to a one-year, $1 million deal. The contract has no performance bonuses.

Stralman, who plays the right side and has suited up for 930 NHL games, had been practicing as a spare defenseman next to the injured Matt Grzelcyk. His addition turns up the heat on Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril, who did not finish camp playing their best.