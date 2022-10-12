Bruins start fast, earn season-opening win over Capitals

It didn’t matter, he added, because he wanted his charges to play with creativity. This early in the season, effort and emotion were more important than execution.

“No,” the new Bruins coach said before Wednesday’s puck drop. “Not a chance.”

WASHINGTON — Jim Montgomery chuckled when asked if his players had a full grasp of his systemic principles.

So Montgomery couldn’t have been too disappointed with a 5-2, season-opening win over the Capitals that saw the Bruins play with fire at both ends of the ice.

With the Bruins clinging to a 3-2 lead late in the third, the reunited David Pastrnak (1-3–4) and David Krejci (1-2–3) torched the Capitals. They and Czech mate Pavel Zacha went tape-to-tape out of the zone. Pastrnak tapped a rebound off Darcy Kuemper’s pads. Krejci chipped it upstairs.

Hampus Lindholm fired a long empty-netter with 1:05 to go, sealing Montgomery’s first win as Bruins coach in his first game since he was coaching the Dallas Stars in 2019.

Netminder Linus Ullmark was big when he had to be, stopping 33 shots.

Part of Montgomery’s message to his team before the opener: Show what you have, not what you don’t have.

Without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, the Bruins showed they can attack teams with up-tempo offense. But their freewheeling ways bit them a couple times in this one.

Boston staked a 3-0 lead, with Patrice Bergeron, Pastrnak, and Taylor Hall scoring the goals, but its lack of puck management let Washington back in the game. It was 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Bergeron got it started at 7:58, sweeping home a Pastrnak rebound on the power play. The captain, who scored his 401st career goal, deftly kicked the puck to his stick and beat Kuemper for his first season-opening goal since 2009.

Pastrnak was next, working through two Capitals in the corner and getting between the circles. His turnaround wrister from the high slot surprised Kuemper, who let it slip under his pads at 15:03.

In the second, Hall made it 3-0 off a ridiculous pass from Pastrnak. Pastrnak took a feed from a streaking Mike Reilly, among the defensemen encouraged by Montgomery to jump into the play more often. Pastrnak slipped a cross-ice pass to a trailing Hall, who fired past Kuemper at 6:14.

The Bruins couldn’t lock it down, their defense a work in progress under Montgomery.

Reilly was sprinting back to help a sliding Connor Clifton as Anthony Mantha cleaned up a Dylan Strome shot at 7:34 of the second.

The Bruins looked like they had the 4-1 goal on Pastrnak’s blade. No. 88 stickhandled his way to an open look between the circles. Reilly pinched and set up at the left post. Krejci was screening the middle. Zacha was battling to Kuemper’s right.

But Conor Sheary got a shinpad on Pastrnak’s wrister, jumped up, and joined Nic Dowd on a three on one Reilly was sprinting back as Sheary fired underneath Ullmark’s pads.

The Bruins did go 4 for 4 on the penalty kill through two periods, limiting Alex Ovechkin and Co. to six shots.

Ullmark, earning his first opening-night start as a Bruin, made 12 saves in a rock-solid first and eight in the second.

Krejci, in his first NHL action since June 2021, had two assists in the first period.

The Bruins lost Jake DeBrusk, who appeared to injure his right hand or wrist early in the second period on an Erik Gustafsson cross-check. DeBrusk didn’t play in the third period, ruled out with an upper-body injury. He finished with three shots and two hits in 11:06 of ice time.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.