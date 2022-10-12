Defending a Division 1 title comes with pressure for Natick girls’ soccer, but the young Redhawks are still flying

“Resiliency was there,” said fourth-year Natick coach David Wainwright . “For a young team, on a big stage, in the stadium, we didn’t fold. Lights, camera, action put on the stress. This is a great venue to preview what a tournament game would like for our young kids.”

Senior midfielder Carolina Holanda struck to even the score en route to a 1-1 draw.

The Natick girls’ soccer team cruised through its first eight games, outscoring foes 20-1. In a high-pressure situation, battling an always-stout Wellesley squad at Gillette Stadium, the Redhawks trailed for the first time.

After winning the program’s first Division 1 state title last November, the Redhawks faced an uphill battle without the stalwart seniors from the 2021 run.

There was already a target on their back. Then injuries mounted at the start of the season.

Senior captain Zoe Graves, who scored twice in the championship game against Hingham, battled a twisted knee and a high ankle sprain. Fellow captains Eliza Campana (recovering from a torn ACL) and Emma Grant (post-COVID complications) also were delayed in their entry.

Graves, who will play at Southern New Hampshire University, describes the Redhawks as resilient and hard-working, understanding that they will get every team’s best shot.

“There’s a lot to live up to,” said Graves. “We got the championship last year and we have a really young team and new faces.”

Freshman sisters Lydia and Nicole Proia are two of the new faces who play well above their age. Nicole (team-high four goals) has high-end speed to track down through balls up top. Lydia, a ball-winner in the midfield, has a tireless motor.

With support from captains like Emma Grant (right), youngsters like Nicole Proia (center) and Megan Mela (left) are thriving for Natick. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“They are very dynamic,” said Wainwright. “They play every minute of every game for us. They’ve been thrusted into the limelight of this team, which is a big ask.

“They jump right off. Everyone in the stands goes, ‘Geez, who are those two kids?’”

Prior to last year’s title run, the Redhawks had lost on penalty kicks in the 2018 final, and advanced to the semifinals in 2019. This season, expectations are extremely high. As a result, the seniors have taken the younger players under their wing, determined to create a unified team dynamic.

“We get really close to them on and off the field with them to make sure that they’re on the same page with us,” said Grant.

“Especially after us being young ones and knowing all of the pressure and how that feels, knowing how to comfort them because we’ve dealt with that.”

The sense of unity remains a priority on a team oozing with depth.

Along with Lydia Priora and sophomore Cassidy Moriarty in the midfield, sophomore Olivia Penn is the glue that holds the team together.

Natick freshman Nicole Proia (right) is already starring for the Redhawks. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“She’s only a sophomore and we’re asking her to run the entire brain of the team,” said Wainwright. “She’s in the center, connected to everyone. We’re asking her to distribute the ball and make everyone around her better. It is a huge pressure cooker for her.”

Once again, the Redhawks (8-1-2), ranked 10th in this week’s Globe poll, are airtight defensively. Sophomore Kendall Hacker inherited the role of center back from her sister, Kyra (’22), a Globe Athlete of the Year last fall now playing at Bowdoin.

Along with senior Emma Tavilla, named a captain midseason due to her strong leadership, and junior Kaitlyn LeBrun, Hacker and the Redhawks’ back line have only surrendered five goals. LeBrun shadows the opposition’s top offensive player, tenaciously forcing turnovers as a stout one-one-one defender.

As players continue to get healthy, the Redhawks are once again poised to make noise in the tournament. Despite trying to incorporate a game-by-game approach, there is the weight of being the defending champion.

“For [the players], it was an unbelievable moment,” said Wainwright. “We’re trying to recapture it. It’s tough to recapture. Sometimes it’s harder to do the second time around because the ceiling is so high for us. Last year, we had nothing to lose. This year, we feel like we’re holding onto a title that we would like to stay here. It’s a little stressful.”

Natick coach David Wainwright has his defending champion Redhawks transitioning between classes seamlessly. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Corner kicks

▪ Since the MIAA switched its postseason seeding method to a Power Rankings format, Newton South coach Doug McCarthy has aimed to give his players a challenge in nearly every game.

“With the already tough, built-in [Dual County League] schedule, I just decided to try to build as strong a schedule as possible,” McCarthy said.

His strategy paid off last year — Newton South advanced to the Division 1 semifinals with a 15-1-6 record.

On Saturday, the Lions will welcome Strongsville, Ohio, the the 2020 National High School champion.

In February, Strongsville coach Chloe Fadenholz reached out to McCarthy, asking if Newton South would like to schedule a game in October. McCarthy didn’t miss a beat before saying yes.

“I just jumped at the opportunity,” McCarthy said.

Top-ranked Bishop Feehan will play Strongsville Friday night as part of the Mustangs’ trip to the Bay State.

▪ With an assist in Westfield State’s win over Mass. Maritime on Friday, former Bedford standout Jenn Rennich became the program’s career leader in points. The grad student has collected 40 goals and 40 assists. She owns the school record in assists and is fourth in goals.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.